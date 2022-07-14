News Archives
Vigilance cops to be charged departmentally over burning of teenage detainee
FOLLOWING an investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), charges will be laid against three cops in relation to the burning of 17-year-old Jaheim Peters while he was in custody at the Vigilance Police Station on July 10.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press release issued on Wednesday, said that legal advice was provided to the Commissioner of Police and the Crime Chief, for charges to be instituted against Police Constable Nazier and Corporals Thomas and Bissessar.

It was recommended that Constable Nazier be charged for failing to perform his duties with diligence, and Corporal Bissessar be charged with omitting to make a necessary entry into the station diary. Corporal Thomas will be charged for neglect of his duties.

Additionally, it was recommended that Keron Williams, who allegedly gave the teen the lighter that was used to start the fire, be charged for introducing prohibited articles into prison. It is alleged that Williams and the teen were cellmates while in custody at the Vigilance Police Station.

According to reports, Peters had accused a Guyana Police Force (GPF) rank stationed at the Vigilance Police Station of torturing him, thereby causing him grievous bodily harm while he was in custody.

At the time, the teen was under arrest pending investigation into an allegation of robbery under arms.

However, reports indicate that the teen told the police officers that he was playing with the lighter when his jersey caught fire, but the teenager’s father has alleged police brutality.

The boy, whom the police said is a fisherman, was arrested for alleged armed robbery. In a video released by the family, the teen later claimed he was set on fire by police ranks.

An investigation into this allegation is still in progress.

