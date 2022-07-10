News Archives
Make healthy choices daily
Deputy Commissioner, Law Enforcement, Wendell Blanhum, leads the way in the "Fitness Walk and Run" from the University of Guyana Access Road, East Coast of Demerara, to the CID HQ, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown (GPF Photo)

– Crime Chief tells ranks in ‘Fitness Walk and Run’

IN observance of the Guyana Police Force’s 183rd Anniversary, the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters (CID HQ) held a “Fitness Walk and Run” from the University of Guyana Access Road, East Coast of Demerara, to the CID HQ, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

This activity was held under the theme ‘Showcasing Teamwork and Partnership through Fitness.’
Ranks stationed within the various departments at Police Headquarters joined with CID ranks and other partners and braved the downpour to turn out in their numbers.

The contingent of Police Ranks included Deputy Commissioner, Law Enforcement, Wendell Blanhum, together with other Senior and Junior Ranks.
After the ‘Fitness Walk and Run,’ Blanhum congratulated all the ranks, partners, and participants for turning out in their numbers to support the activity.

The Crime Chief also indicated to the large gathering that there was a need to balance one’s work-life with activities that promote and foster a healthy lifestyle.
He also encouraged them to stay active and fit by walking, running, or making healthy choices daily.

The Crime Chief also noted that everyone was able to complete the journey through the rain due to teamwork which is a testimony to the theme of this year’s Fitness Walk and Run in practice.
After that, those who participated in the Fitness Run, through some friendly competition, were awarded trophies and monetary prizes as follows:

For the male category, 1st place went to Police Constable 24558 Kevin Browne, 2nd place went to Mr. Vaugh Felix, and 3rd Place went to Police Constable 25269 Wilton Bobb.
For the female category, 1st place went to Woman Corporal Doris.
Finally, special awards for today’s activities went to Inspector Bissoon and Constable Joshua, who received monetary prizes.

Staff Reporter

