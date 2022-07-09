‘Little Johnny’ dies at 105

-weeks before his great granddaughter departs for Howard University

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

VICTOR Lewis, known as ‘Little Johnny’ or ‘Ole Police’, died peacefully at his Brighton Village home, on the Corentyne Coast, just before 11:00 hours on Thursday, at the age of 105.

Although he had lived a full life, and was satisfied with the successes of his children, he had hoped to see his great granddaughter, Kaeyla Vanderstoop, off to the prestigious Howard University in the United States of America. Vanderstoop who is set to begin classes on August 8, had recently appealed for the public’s help to raise the additional $7 million for needs, tuition and living expenses.

Lewis’ daughter and caregiver Patsy, and other family members were at his side when he died.

During an interview with Guyana Chronicle on February 23, two days before his 105th birthday, Mr. Lewis praised his Creator for sparing his life. He used the opportunity to recite the lines of an old hymn which is a favourite in the Orthodox churches. It states: “Praise God from whom all blessings flow, Praise Him all creatures here below, Praise Him above the Heavenly host, Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.”

He added that God is the director of his life.

“He directs. He orders. He knows my days. It is in His hands,” he said even as he turned and chuckled to his daughters Brenda and Patricia, who were seated nearby. He asked them what were the plans for his birthday.

In response, a smiling Brenda had said, “Just a prayer service. The pastor will come over, not too much celebrations.” She had reminded that COVID is out there and as such her father had to be protected.

When asked about his birthdate, the centenarian was quick to respond, “I was born on February 25, 1917, at Eversham Village. My parents were James Lewis, known as Johnny Lewis. That’s where I got the name Little Johnny. My mother’s name was Racheal Albert.”

He said that from time to time he would experience bouts of memory loss, but he has not forgotten his birthdate nor the names of his parents, who he thanked for bringing him into the world.

He had also thanked his paternal grandparents, James and Mary Lewis, who nurtured him, at the very place that he lived.

“I grew with Elric; he was my cousin. We were the children of two siblings. My grandparents were farmers. They cultivated ground provisions, corn and bananas. We were never hungry, but if we were, we would just go to the farm, pick a few ripened bananas from the sucker, or parch and pound corn before eating it with sugar,” he said, adding:

“Life was not as it is now. Back then, people farmed, and the villagers, despite their ethnicity, lived in unity. In those days, if an African family had a function and their East Indian neighbour, was not invited, then that would be a big problem. The uninvited person would enquire what was the reason for him or her not receiving an invitation, prior to presenting themselves. Life was so good, without the politicians.”

In his formative years, he attended that Eversham Primary School while Mr. James Henry was the Head Master. However, while he was privileged to complete his schooling, he was unable to take the ‘School Leaving Examination’, which was held at the Rose Hall Scots School in Rose Hall Town.

“I cannot now remember what prevented me from going to write the exams, but my now deceased friends Albert King and Marth Douglas, they were successful at the exams and had pursued higher learning resulting in them becoming educators. I became a carpentry apprentice, under the stewardship of ‘Brother Grant’ of Philippi Village. As a small boy, I had visited the village shop, and had observed ‘Brother Grant’, doing some carpentry, and he asked me whether I was interested and I responded in the affirmative. I started to learn the trade, and have since specialised in all areas of carpentry.”

His trade took him to many areas locally, including the mining town of Linden and Matthews Ridge.

He leaves to mourn his children: Denzil, Eon, Victor Jnr, Eldon, Wendy, Patricia, Brenda, Kim, Yonnette, Denis, and Leon; 30 grandchildren, scores of great grandchildren and other relatives.

He will be buried on July 16, in his home village.