Man remanded for allegedly murdering Mon Repos pensioner
ACCUSED: Neman ‘Boyee’ Persaud
ACCUSED: Neman ‘Boyee’ Persaud

NEMAN ‘Boyee’ Persaud, a 26-year-old labourer, was charged with murder and remanded to prison on Thursday.
The accused man of Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, a police statement said.

The court heard that Persaud allegedly murdered 86-year-old Agnes Dillon, a pensioner of Mon Repos North.
Dillon was found dead late last month in her home. Police had said the body had multiple stab wounds. Two persons were detained.
Persaud was not required to plead to the charge as murder is an indictable offence. He will return to court on September 12.

