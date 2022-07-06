President Ali lauds Chess Federation during meeting with Olympiad team

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has been one of the most proactive sport associations over the last few years with exponential growth, especially at the school level.

President Irfaan Ali seems to be aware of this development and has lauded the local governing body for its drive and vision.

During a meeting recently, the President said he was happy with the work done, not only in growing the sport but also in making it inclusive.

He also charged the federation to continue on its developmental route so as to ensure that the sport is accessible in every region in Guyana.

The federation was accompanied by the national team selected to travel to the 44th edition of the FIDE Olympiad, which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 10 in Chennai, India.

The team, the youngest ever from Guyana to the Olympiad, comprises five male and five female players. Taffin Khan, Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo, Roberto Neto and Ethan Lee will participate in the Open Tournament, while Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Jessica Callender, Nellisha Johnson and Anaya Lall will participate in the Women’s category.

The national players were accompanied by Company Secretary Marcia Lee, Executive Director Irshad Mohamed, Team Captain and Executive Director Davion Mars, Executive Director and FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission Councillor Yolander Sammy and President of the Deaf Association of Guyana, Sabine Macintosh.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr was also at the meeting, which was held at State House.

Meanwhile, the President was pleased with the development of deaf player, 12-year-old Anaya Lall, who will be representing Guyana for the second time, having competed last year in the online World Chess Championship for People with Disabilities.

To this extent, he promised to continue supporting the advancement of the sport for persons with special needs across Guyana as well as with equipment to further expand the federation’s reach across the country.

He also pledged Government’s assistance and support for the team to compete in India.

The federation has unearthed and nurtured young talent through its school programmes and the proactive nature of its executive members, who have held a number of competitions in the first half of the year.