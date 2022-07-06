News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali lauds Chess Federation during meeting with Olympiad team
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Irfaan Ali (right) speaks with members of the GCF during the meeting
President Irfaan Ali (right) speaks with members of the GCF during the meeting

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has been one of the most proactive sport associations over the last few years with exponential growth, especially at the school level.
President Irfaan Ali seems to be aware of this development and has lauded the local governing body for its drive and vision.

During a meeting recently, the President said he was happy with the work done, not only in growing the sport but also in making it inclusive.
He also charged the federation to continue on its developmental route so as to ensure that the sport is accessible in every region in Guyana.

The federation was accompanied by the national team selected to travel to the 44th edition of the FIDE Olympiad, which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 10 in Chennai, India.
The team, the youngest ever from Guyana to the Olympiad, comprises five male and five female players. Taffin Khan, Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo, Roberto Neto and Ethan Lee will participate in the Open Tournament, while Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Jessica Callender, Nellisha Johnson and Anaya Lall will participate in the Women’s category.

The national players were accompanied by Company Secretary Marcia Lee, Executive Director Irshad Mohamed, Team Captain and Executive Director Davion Mars, Executive Director and FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission Councillor Yolander Sammy and President of the Deaf Association of Guyana, Sabine Macintosh.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr was also at the meeting, which was held at State House.
Meanwhile, the President was pleased with the development of deaf player, 12-year-old Anaya Lall, who will be representing Guyana for the second time, having competed last year in the online World Chess Championship for People with Disabilities.

To this extent, he promised to continue supporting the advancement of the sport for persons with special needs across Guyana as well as with equipment to further expand the federation’s reach across the country.
He also pledged Government’s assistance and support for the team to compete in India.

The federation has unearthed and nurtured young talent through its school programmes and the proactive nature of its executive members, who have held a number of competitions in the first half of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.