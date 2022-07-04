NA girl seeks an additional $7M to attend Howard University from August 8

-sum will cover tuition, living expenses

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

KEAYLA Vanderstoop’s stint at the prestigious Howard University in the United States is set to commence on August 8, but she is still in dire need of approximately $7 million.

Although well-wishers and the corporate community in Georgetown and her hometown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, had pitched in to assist her, the total sum collected was insufficient to cover the teenager’s tuition and living expenses.

At a press briefing held during the mayoral reception at the New Amsterdam Municipal Chambers on Friday, Esan Vanderstoop, the teen’s father and a councillor in the municipality of New Amsterdam, gave a status update on the finances.

He disclosed that some G$1.47 million has since been collected from donors. The tuition, he said, cost US$23, 264 (approximately G$4.65 million) and as such, an outstanding amount of just over G$3 million is needed.

Additionally, the family has to raise US$23,000 (approximately G$4.6 million) for living expenses. A GoFundMe account has since raised under G$1 million and the university’s enrolment fee has since been paid.

The Vanderstoop family recently held a fundraising bar-b-que at Lot 43 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, as part of efforts to raise the outstanding sum.

Following Mr Vanderstoop’s disclosure, representative of overseas-based organisation, the Guyanese Association of Georgia, Carol Trim- Bagot, pledged US$1,500(approximately G$300, 000), as a yearly scholarship. She also committed $200, 000 from her local business towards the GoFundMe account and US$150 (approximately G$30, 000) as a monthly stipend, which will assist with necessities and US$500 (approximately G$100, 000) for books.

Trim -Bagot in her words of encouragement to the teen, said, “Go study and come back. Give back to the community. That’s the only way our people can be kept educated. A true job of a professional is never done. We are committing to ensure that you get to Howard, a prestigious institution, which was also attended by the current Vice-President of United States of America, Ms Kamala Harris.”

Subsequently, some members of corporate New Amsterdam, made undisclosed financial donations towards the Howard-bound teen, who has since expressed gratitude, and has promised not only to return to her homeland after her studies, but to “pass the baton” by helping other aspiring locals to fulfil their dreams.

With the Howard University’s partial scholarship, Keayla’s dream of becoming a chemical engineer is now closer to becoming a reality. That position will afford her the opportunity to significantly contribute and help develop the local oil-and- gas sector, particularly focusing on the cleaning up of oil spills.

Meanwhile, Mayor Winifred Heywood highlighted Keayla’s sterling academic achievements, which first grabbed national attention in 2014, whist she was an All Saints Primary School pupil. With the 515 marks she gained at the National Grade Six Examinations, she was awarded a place at Guyana’s top secondary school, Queen’s College.

At the conclusion of her tenure at the Georgetown-based school, she had secured 13 Grade Ones and 1 Grade Two at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and six Grade Ones and six Grade Twos at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

In an earlier publication, Keayla had stated, “I was accepted into the Chemical Engineering programme at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The total cost of my attendance at this university is US$47,000 each year for four years. Even though I was awarded one of the university’s Freshman Scholarships – Howard University Achiever’s Scholarship – it only covers US$19,000, leaving US$28,000 to be paid out of pocket each year. Although I was hoping for a full scholarship to attend this university, I am grateful for the partial scholarship that they have offered. Unfortunately, my family cannot offset the remaining cost of attendance. As a result, we decided to reach out to private companies, the government, and the public for assistance.”

Persons willing to assist Keayla can deposit they contributions into Citizen Bank account 219351804 or make contact with the teen on 592-682-5471 or 592-695-7700.