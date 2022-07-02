Housing ministry to build homes for flood-affected Region One residents

THE Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), will soon be constructing the first 10 homes for families in Kokerite, Region One (Barima-Waini), as part of its efforts to permanently relocate residents from flood-prone areas.

According to a recently published press release on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the announcement was made by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal during flood assessments in the region.

During the assessment, the minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Vice-Chairperson Ms. Annansha Peters; Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Mr. Shem Cuffy; and CH&PA Engineer Mr. Cy Rodrigues.

The release stated that wooden elevated homes will be built under the Hinterland Housing Programme, and that each unit will cost approximately $3 million.

The community of Kokerite, which is situated along the riverbank, has 34 households. The village council and residents will conduct a needs assessment to identify the 10 most at-risk families, the release said.

The CH&PA will source materials from the area, and employ at least 20 persons for the project. The Regional Chairman has also committed to providing assistance to clear lands identified for relocation.

During the outreach, the minister and his team also handed over food and cleaning supplies to the 34 households at Kokerite. Among those essential items that were handed over were mattresses for the 14 persons whose homes were inundated.

Some 20 families at Chinese Landing have also benefited from the supplies, and a medical team was dispatched to the area.

The minister also took a team to the Moruca sub-region of Region One to conduct flood assessments in the villages along the Barima River.

Meanwhile, 50 families that were severely affected by floods due to heavy rainfall received food hampers and cleaning supplies.

According to the release, the minister announced that a new $30 million well will be drilled in the village during the first quarter of 2023.