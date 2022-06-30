Guyana-China relations 

JUNE 27 marks 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 27, 1972.

Indeed, Guyana was the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to have established diplomatic relations with China. At the time, that was a bold and significant step, given the fact that the Cold War was, at the time, raging and any establishment of relations with China could have been regarded with suspicion by the United States.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), then in the political opposition, had played a strong advocacy role in the forging of closer links with China and also took a principled position on the One-China policy.

Such relations over the decades have become stronger. This is natural, given the fact that as early as 1853, the first batch of Chinese travelled to Guyana to provide labour in the sugar plantations and have since become an integral part of the Guyanese society.

Both President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chinese President Xi Jinping have hailed the bonds of friendship between the two nations. As pointed out by President Xi in his congratulatory message to his Guyanese counterpart, with the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, both countries have achieved significant development based on the principles of mutual trust.

This level of trust and friendship was further manifested with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when critical assistance was rendered to the country in the fight against the virus.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Guyana relations and am willing to work with President Ali to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to lift bilateral ties to new levels and bring benefits to the two countries and two peoples” the Chinese President said.

President Ali, on his part, noted that Guyana was the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to establish diplomatic ties with China and Guyana firmly embraces the One-China policy.

According to President Ali, over the past 50 years, Guyana and China have always respected each other and enjoyed equality and mutual benefit and the traditional friendship has withstood the test of time. Guyana, he said, stands ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Guyana and China as an opportunity to continuously deepen bilateral friendship.

Both Guyana and China have come a long way since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago. China is today a global economic power second only to the United States of America.

It continues to rank among the fastest-growing economies in the world for several consecutive decades during which period it managed to lift millions of its population out of the poverty threshold.

Guyana, for its part, is now a significant player on the global stage thanks to its new status as an oil and gas producing nation and its proactive measures on climate change. The economy, like that of China, has picked up momentum and is now ranked among the fasted growing in the world.

Despite the challenges, the PPP/C administration has been making great strides in poverty-alleviation measures and scoring significant economic and social gains for the Guyanese people.

Guyana is embracing a path of economic diplomacy and the doors of investment and friendship are now open to all, regardless of politics or ideology. It is the national interests of the country and its people that are the defining characteristics of inter-governmental relations.