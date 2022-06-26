Two more COVID deaths, 111 new cases recorded

TWO more persons, in Guyana, have died from COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 1,251 since the first case and death were reported here in March 2020.

Dead are a 65-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon – Supernaam) and a 64-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara).

The Ministry of Health said they both died on June 22; their vaccination statuses are not known.

Meanwhile, 111 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from 861 tests conducted over a 24-hour period.

The new cases were recorded in the following regions: Region One (four cases), Region Two (14 cases), Region Three (eight cases), Region Four (59 cases), Region Six (25 cases), and Region 10 (one case).

The overall number of confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in Guyana in March 2020 has increased to 67,058.

There are three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 patients are in institutional isolation, and 943 patients are in home isolation.

To date, 64,833 people have recovered.