30 people inducted into ‘Young Influencers’ programme

By Cassandra Khan

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS), through the Young Influencers Programme, on Saturday, inducted its second batch of 30 young influencers from the different regions of Guyana and awarded its previous batch of young influencers with certificates to conclude the programme.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, speaking at the induction and award ceremony, noted that the programme was crafted because she believes in young people.

“I have always believed in young people… and we are committed to working with you,” Minister Persaud said.

She related that the future ahead for the young influencers is a rather remarkable one and the programme helps with developing them further and allows them to use their voice for powerful causes.

Additionally, Minister Persaud said that she would like to continue the relationship built with the first batch of young influencers and she related that they will be mentoring the second batch of young people.

The 30 new influencers include persons between the ages of 15 to 25 from diverse backgrounds across the country who will work with the ministry to tackle social ills young people face within society and advance projects that represent them.

In addition, according to the MHSSS, the programme provides education and training pathways for career development and integrates public engagements, communication and outreaches. The ministry intends for the programme to become a major vehicle to promote young people’s competencies and skills.

The influencers will be challenged to deliver impactful and inspirational outcomes through, “Sharing, Connecting, Influencing and Empowering.”

The programme gives youths an opportunity to express themselves through a platform which gives them a voice to create, implement and promote volunteer activities that are in line with the ministry’s initiatives giving them the opportunity to work with and give back to their communities.

The programme also provides opportunities to connect with a network of policy, decision-makers and peers.

Speaking with the Sunday Chronicle, 20-year-old Ruth Wilson, who was one of the first batch of young influencers, related that the programme helped her to think outside of the box.

“The programme taught me a lot of things. I had a lot of experience dealing with other young people and it kind of pushed me to think outside of the box,” Wilson said.

Wilson told this newspaper that she has been a part of a similar programme for about three years and she thought she learnt what she needed to know. However, the ‘Young Influencers’ programme broadened her horizons and pushed her to become better.

Wilson said she is looking forward to mentoring the new batch of young influencers.

The programme was launched in January 2021, as part of the ministry’s efforts to push the country’s youth to participate in voluntary work to better their communities.

The Young Influencers programme lasts for one year and will seek to empower youths, and encourage them to harness their abilities to make a meaningful impact on their respective communities.

Minister Persaud had said that the idea of the forum is not only to empower youths, but to be able to influence others in a positive direction, and to create linkages with other youths across the country.

“Influence is not something that should be misused; it should not be seen as power. It should be seen as a tool, or an instrument or mechanism where you can guide people along a path that is beneficial to them, by being the best example, and not just saying you are the best example,” she was quoted as saying by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She had said that the aim is also to create an experience, through volunteerism, that will encourage the youths to move forward in a way that would also allow them to benefit.

The youths would also have the opportunity to conceptualise a project that engages young people in a positive way. Once the project is viable, funding will be made available for it.

The first batch of influencers, 25 young men and women, were exposed to public-speaking training, and were educated about social and other issues plaguing the society, especially youths.