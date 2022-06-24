Uitvlugt, North Ruimvedlt winners in latest round of MILO Football

UITVLUGT and North Ruimvedlt moved onto the next round of the MILO schools football championships by winning their respective matches in differing manner on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing against Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt were eventual winners in a see-saw encounter.

A hat- trick from Rockliff Anderson in the 3rd, 36th and 66th minute, alongside a single strike from Germaine Cummings in the 31st minute, ensured the win.

The battle was not an easy one as Isaiah Alphonso’s brace and Naron Jerrick’s in the 43rd minute made the West Demerara side work for their win

In the battle of the Ruimveldt teams, North beat East on penalties by 4-2.

With the scoreline deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, the North were better when it came to the spot.

Akeem Perreira (28) and Calvin Bowlin (66) were the scorers for the eventual winners while Ome Harris (46, 56) scored for East

Matches continued yesterday afternoon from 17:00hrs with Golden Grove Secondary playing Buxton Secondary, and at 18:30 hrs, Dolphin Secondary against Charlestown.