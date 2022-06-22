News Archives
Health Minister participating in UNAIDS meeting in Geneva
Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, in Geneva, Switzerland (Ministry of Health photo)
Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, in Geneva, Switzerland (Ministry of Health photo)

GUYANA’S Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, participating in the 50th meeting of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Programme Coordinating Board (PCB).

The Ministry of Health, in making this disclosure, said that the meeting began on Tuesday and will end on Friday.
Guyana is a member state and the Caribbean’s representative on the PCB.

The PCB meeting in progress at the WHO Auditorium in Geneva, Switzerland (Ministry of Health photo)

During the meeting, the summary report from the previous PCB on the outcome of the thematic segment, “What do the regional and country-level data tell us, are we listening and how can we leverage those data-related technology to meet our 2025 and 2030 goals?” is expected to be discussed. Other topics and issues are on the agenda for discussion.

Additionally, on the final day there will be a thematic segment under the heading, “Positive learning: Harnessing the power of education to end HIV-related stigma and discrimination and empower young people living with HIV.”

According to the ministry, Minister Anthony, while in Switzerland, is expected to meet with a number of key officials from UNAIDS and the Global Fund and key PCB participants.
Some 22 member states are to participate in the meeting which is being held at the WHO Auditorium in Geneva, Switzerland.

Staff Reporter

