Doctors at Suddie Hospital miraculously revive teen mother with no heartbeat

–hours after she’d undergone emergency C-section

IN what is being described as a miracle, a team of medical professionals at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two were able to revive a teen mother who went into cardiac arrest last month, several hours after undergoing an emergency C-section.

Karishma Mangal, 18, of Charity Squatting Area, had no heartbeat for about 15 minutes, but rigorous CPR and medication ensured that she had a chance at survival.

The efforts of the members of the medical team were not in vain, as, today, Karishma is alive and well, and enjoying her baby boy and motherhood.

Mangal was admitted to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital on May 10, but was later that day transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital, after she began experiencing eclamptic seizures.

Eclampsia is a pregnancy-related seizure activity that is caused by severe pre-eclampsia, and happens in one out of 30,000 pregnant women. During the seizure, there is a restriction of oxygen.

When Mangal was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, obstetricians there were unaware of how far along she was, which prompted them to immediately perform an ultra-sound. They would later learn that she was 33 weeks pregnant.

Given her condition, the doctors had no choice but to perform an emergency C-section to ensure that Mangal’s baby was safely delivered. He weighed 2.4 kilograms at birth.

All was going well with the teen and her newborn. However, about four hours after the C-section delivery, she fell unconscious.

Doctors rushed her into the operating theatre and ordered a “code blue”, which means that all medical practitioners were required to put their efforts into that one case to save that patient. A team, which included doctors, nurses and an anesthesiologist, joined forces and began working on Mangal, who, by then, was in cardiac arrest and had no heartbeat.

After about 15 minutes of CPR, there was a heartbeat once again.

Obstetrician and gynecologist of the Suddie Public Hospital, Dr. Abel Caesar, who played an integral role in the case, informed his colleagues at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) about Mangal’s condition. Mangal was later air-dashed to the GPHC for further medical attention.

Today, Mangal is doing well, and her mother, Angela Tobin, is showering praises on the management and staff of the Suddie Public Hospital. Tobin said that if it wasn’t for the doctors there, her daughter would have been dead. She used the opportunity to thank the members of the team for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sheneer Reid said the case is a rare one, and that she is happy that Mangal survived the ordeal.

She also commended the efforts of Dr. Caesar and the team from the maternity department. Constant follow-ups are being done with Mangal and to date, she has not shown any signs of complications.