Corentyne fire leaves three homeless
The Singhs’ one-bedroom house engulfed in flames
POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old boy, who, reportedly, set a mattress on fire and burnt down his mother’s house at No. 65 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne on Saturday.
The boy, his mother, Kamlawattie Singh, 56, and his sister, 15, are now homeless.
The one-bedroom, single-storey wooden house and its contents were completely destroyed.
A distraught Singh told reporters that her son has been acting strange over the last week, and on Saturday, she left him laying down on the mattress to rest, given his condition, however, moments after, he set the mattress ablaze.
According to the woman, the fire quickly engulfed the house and destroyed it.
“One week now, he nah deh righted. I was downstairs soaking clothes, and I put the sponge in the hall fuh he lay down and then this happen,” the mother said.
She had plans to take him to see a psychiatrist on Monday.
The mother is now worried about her next steps, since everything she owned was destroyed in the fire.
She is willing to accept any help being offered, and can be contacted on telephone number 625-2402.

