Region 7 to be national hub for technical, vocational training, President Ali confirms

… Upgraded schools, increased feeding programme planned

SEVERAL schools in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are scheduled for upgrades including expansion of school kitchens, as the government sets its sights on raising the quality of educational institutions and transforming the region into the national hub for Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

President, Dr Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a community outreach at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, Region Seven, where he also said the Bartica Secondary School is likely to host the TVET hub.

During his visit to the region, President Ali visited a number of schools where he met learners and teachers.

With Region Seven focused heavily on mining as a main economic activity, Dr Ali highlighted the need for a TVET centre to better train persons for technical jobs associated with the sector.

“This region must be a focal point for TVET. And I want the Ministry of Education to come here and do an assessment, so that we can do a full-fledged TVET centre to support Region Seven so that we can build the skills necessary,” the President noted.

“We are going to team up with the private sector to get them to work with us through the mining industry,” Dr Ali continued.

The President Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-government has placed emphasis over the last two years on the increased need for technical labour in Guyana’s oil and gas and other sectors.

In 2022, $3.6 billion was allocated toward developing various TVET areas. Included in this was $2.5 billion for strengthening programmes at the post-secondary level.

In addition to the establishment of the TVET Centre for the Bartica Secondary School, President Ali said the Two Miles Secondary School is on schedule to have its roof replaced, while it will also see an expansion of the school’s kitchen, which is used to prepare meals for the school- feeding programme.

The Future Builders Nursery also approached the President for an expansion of their kitchen; Dr Ali pledged support for this.

The requests for kitchen expansion follows the increasing demand for school-feeding programmes across the country.

The school-feeding programme has been credited as a contributing factor to the increased participation of students and improvement in their health.

“These are the things that matter; delivering to people, giving them an opportunity, giving them a shot at life,” the President said.

There are other planned upgrades for schools in the region. St John the Baptiste Primary school will have a land-filling exercise done at the school compound. New furniture will also be purchased.

Additionally, Two Miles Primary School received a commitment from His Excellency that a new photocopying machine will be procured.