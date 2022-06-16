National Hardware opens $400M ‘DO IT BEST’ Super Store

NATIONAL Hardware Limited (NHL) opened the doors of its $400M ‘DO IT BEST’ Super Store at its Ruimveldt, Industrial Site location, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

The National Hardware Group was founded by the Boyer family in 1971.

“We are proud to be embarking on this venture which will positively impact Guyana, especially now given its growth trajectory. NHL has always been focused on serving our country,” Founder/Chairman, Eddie Boyer said in a release.

“The group of companies, firmly established as a robust and diverse trading group, is well-positioned to expand its footprint in new business opportunities given Guyana’s rapidly growing economy. With a strong presence in sourcing and manufacturing products for the construction industry, NHL’s vision is to provide quality services that exceed the expectations of their valued customers,” the release noted.

The DO IT BEST Super Store, which is 10,000 square feet in size, also has a warehouse facility of 4,000 square feet. A variety of items will be made accessible to consumers ranging from building materials and hardware items, construction items, plumbing and household items, electrical fittings and most notably, replacement parts for plumbing and electrical items.

This DO IT BEST Super Store is unique in that it is a 100 per cent self-service store, and it offers items that are of the highest international standards. National Hardware is a member of the internationally recognised “Do it Best” Co-op enabling them to deliver a long-standing history of strength and stability interlinked with industry-leading efficiency, the release said.