Minister Edghill responds to inaccuracies and falsehoods of Annette Ferguson

Dear Editor,

I RESPOND forthwith to a letter published on June 13, 2022 in the Kaieteur Newspaper captioned “An attempt to erase the legacy of the Coalition Government because of political immaturity.”

I must say, this is indeed another failed attempt by the author of the letter to bring some redemption to a former administration which can only be remembered for its blatant attempt to trick the Guyanese people. In the author’s first line “Sometimes it bothers me to comprehend the level a few Political Leaders will stoop to propagate lies to confuse the minds of Guyanese.”

I believe that line best suits the former administration, to which the author belongs.

Editor, I will not respond line for line, but I bring to your attention documented evidence by way of records from the Transport and Harbours Department in response to the accusations made by Ms. Ferguson in her letter.

1. People’s Progressive Party Civic Government, failed to address high costs of vehicular fares for residents of Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions., 2. The People’s Progressive Party Civic Government, under President Donald Ramotar did not lower the tolls for the Berbice Bridge Crossing and 3. Former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn, was adamant in opposing the calls for fare reductions. All of which, she stated occurred on or before May 17, 2014.

Editor, here are those documented records from T&HD operations in Regions Five and Six.

-From March 2012 to January 2013, Shanti (contracted) and Alford’C’ (MARAD speed boat) provided service to residents of both regions.

-From March 5th 2012 to January 25th 2013, the M.B. Sandaka operated between New Amsterdam and Rosignol.

-And from 2013 to 2015, the M.B. Bonasika operated between New Amsterdam and Rosignol

Now, let me remind Ms. Ferguson that on April 6, 2020, that it was the CARETAKER APNU Government which restricted the movement of citizens from those regions when it callously instructed that the T&HD Berbice operations be suspended.

Editor, the evidence has been laid out and it will show that there can be no attempt to erase any legacy of anything or anyone, especially that Ms. Ferguson’s accusations are riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods.

Editor, this statement, “On taking office in August 2020, without any justifiable reason, the Ministry of Public Works pulled the water taxis, returning hardship and challenges to those who benefitted from the services.” Again, I must refer Ms. Ferguson to the records of the T&HD. Those records show clearly that it was the CARETAKER APNU Government, to which she belongs who brought hardship on the Guyanese people when it suspended the Berbice Ferry Service.

Editor, I implore Ms. Ferguson to get her facts straight, as the PPP/C Administration never stopped the Berbice Ferry Service, maybe the former minister believes that a lie spoken over and over can become truth.

Russian novelist, Fyodor Dostoevsky said, “Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others.

Editor, the PPP/C Administration, under the leadership of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will continue to engage citizens and form policies for the benefit of every man, woman and child in this great nation.

If Ms. Ferguson desires to be credited as the first to commission the water taxies, then by all means, take that credit, as I have no desire to receive such credits, but only to work for the people of Guyana, who have placed their confidence in the PPP/C Administration when they voted us into office. I believe service to people is service to God, and that I will continue doing.

Allow me time to also update Ms. Ferguson, even if she refuses to acknowledge this truth. Since coming into office, the PPP/C Administration has been focused on ways to better the lives of Guyanese: In 2020, over $50 billion in disposable income returned to citizens by way of reversal of measures which caused much hardships to citizens. VAT on data was removed, VAT on water and electricity was removed. Government also reduced the cost of licensing and permits annually in 2020 as well.

In 2021, $2.6 billion was set aside to assist pensioners, persons benefitting from public assistance and persons living with disabilities. A one-off cash grant of $25,000 for over 65,000 pensioners and an additional 25,000 for public assistance recipients and persons living with disabilities.

This year, $1.8 billion in relief measures was allocated for persons living in hinterland communities, as well as for farmers. $1 billion worth of fertiliser was set aside for free distribution to farmers for use in their planting and replanting activities. The mining community also received relief to the tune of $2 billion.

In the area of transport and infrastructure development: In 2021, a US$12.7 million ($2.6 billion) contract was signed with Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited (GRSEL) for an ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel for the Barima-Waini (Region One) route, which has been completed and will be delivered in the coming months.

In 2022 – $96.1 billion was allocated to this sector; $76.7 billion for development of roads and bridges; $8.3 billion to facilitate upgrade of the highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek and construction of the Corentyne River Bridge; $6 billion to commence work on the Linden-Mabura Hill Road; $4.1 billion for re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor; $2.3 billion for the East Bank-East Coast Demerara Road linkage between Ogle and Eccles; $2.1 billion to commence the widening and paving of the East Bank Highway from Grove to Timehri; $2.6 billion for the rehabilitation of the entire Soesdyke-Linden Highway and $15.2 billion to upgrade urban roads.

These are only a few of what the PPP/C Administration has planned for the country’s development, and there is no time wasting in getting our work done.

Yours sincerely,

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works