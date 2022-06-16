Man gets three years, $2.3M fine for trafficking ‘ganja’; co-accused remanded

A 27-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to four years behind bars and fined $2.3 million after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis, while his co-accused was remanded to prison.

Ryan Marks, who has no fixed place of abode and co-accused Akeem Henry, 25, of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court virtually before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Marks pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 14, 2022, at Orange Walk, Bourda, he had 2.650 kilograms of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Henry pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Magistrate Latchman after considering Marks’ plea, sentenced him to serve four years in prison together with a fine of $2.3 million. Henry was remanded to prison until July 20, 2022.

According to reports, Marks and Henry were arrested during an operation carried out at Orange Walk by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU.)

The two were intercepted with a bag containing five “brick-like” parcels of suspected cannabis and were arrested then escorted to CANU headquarters.

The suspected narcotic was tested positive for cannabis and has a street value of $800,000.