News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man gets three years, $2.3M fine for trafficking ‘ganja’; co-accused remanded
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
JAILED: Ryan Marks
JAILED: Ryan Marks

A 27-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to four years behind bars and fined $2.3 million after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis, while his co-accused was remanded to prison.

Ryan Marks, who has no fixed place of abode and co-accused Akeem Henry, 25, of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court virtually before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Marks pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 14, 2022, at Orange Walk, Bourda, he had 2.650 kilograms of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. Henry pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Akeem Henry

Magistrate Latchman after considering Marks’ plea, sentenced him to serve four years in prison together with a fine of $2.3 million. Henry was remanded to prison until July 20, 2022.

According to reports, Marks and Henry were arrested during an operation carried out at Orange Walk by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU.)

The two were intercepted with a bag containing five “brick-like” parcels of suspected cannabis and were arrested then escorted to CANU headquarters.

The suspected narcotic was tested positive for cannabis and has a street value of $800,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.