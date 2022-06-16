News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GABF to withdraw U15 National Team from the FIBA Centrobasket in Puerto Rico
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GABF President explaining the visa situation to parents and U15 players
GABF President explaining the visa situation to parents and U15 players

THE Guyana Basketball Federation (GABF) has announced the pending withdrawal of the Guyana Basketball U15 National Team from the FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship scheduled for June 18-22 in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

The withdrawal is due to US Embassy in Guyana being unable to accommodate expedited interviews for seven members of the delegation.

The request for the expedited interviews followed the process of team selection.

The US Embassy in Georgetown has, on previous occasions, facilitated the expedited interviews for national basketball teams but was unable to do so on this occasion.

While the Embassy did offer to interview the delegation members at a later date there is only a window of one day remaining for the team to make it to Puerto Rico in time for the first game against the Bahamas.

After several interventions by the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) America’s Regional Office, the GABF remains unsuccessful in securing appointments before the end of the week.

The 14-member delegation is already in possession of roundtrip airline tickets, as they must arrive two days before their matches, which begin on June 18, and will depart the US Territory on June 23, 2022.

The National Teams were previously placed in pairs taking into account their Nike Youth Ranking position. Then the teams and their spot were drawn to define the matchups.

The competition will be held at the Fernando “Rube” Hernandez Colosseum. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals while the rest will compete for the fifth to eight spots.

In the semi-finals, the top two teams from each group will face the second team of each opposing group (1A vs 2B and 1B vs 2A). The semi-final winners will qualify for the gold medal game, while the losers will play for third place and the bronze medal.

The three best teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.