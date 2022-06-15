Education Minister hints at increased education cash grant

THE “Because We Care” education cash grant has been a welcomed relief for many families and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, on Monday night, hinted that the grant could increase beyond the $50,000 sum that had been promised.

“We had said very clearly that when we did this in 2014, it was the beginning. Each year it would raise until it is $50,000,” Manickchand said while speaking about the grant during a virtual programme organised by GlobeSpan.

She continued: “Before the end of our term, it will be- and I’m saying this with a big hint here- at least $50,000. It could very well be more.”

For context, this cash grant was an initiative launched in 2014 by the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government that governed the country from 2011 to 2015. Then, each child received $10,000.

The grant was, however, discontinued by the APNU+AFC administration from 2015 to 2020. In 2021, however, after the new PPP/C administration was elected to office, the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration made good on its campaign promise to reintroduce this children’s cash grant. In that year, a $15,000 grant was distributed to each child, alongside a $4,000 uniform grant.

In 2021, some $3.2 billion was allocated for the distribution of the grants to the more than 175,000 learners attending public schools. An additional $320 million was used to distribute the grants to children in private schools.

The government promised to incrementally increase the amount offered each year until the amount totalled $50,000 for each child. Thereafter, the $50,000 sum would be distributed each year.

That appears to be changing now. Manickchand mentioned that the $50,000 earmarked sum was decided on before Guyana had discovered oil.

With the discovery of oil and prolific reserves offshore Guyana, the country’s is expected to undergo rapid transformation- including efforts at providing greater relief to people and improving their standard of living.

Meanwhile, when the distribution of this year’s cash grant commences later this year, Manickchand said that each child will get $25,000 while the uniform voucher will also increase to $5,000 per child.

The education grant is given as cash instead of a voucher that can only be used in specified places or to purchase specific items. And the Education Minister believes that parents will be able to purchase items or spend on initiatives that will ultimately benefit children.