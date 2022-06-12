A small countryside place for simple living

LAST week the Pepperpot Magazine journeyed overland to the small farming village of Farm, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, to highlight the way of life of the locals.

This quiet roadside community has houses on both sides of the public road with no internal streets. It is located just before the Mahaicony Bridge, bordered by the Fellowship and Taymouth Manor villages.

Farm Village comprises a mixed group of locals who co-exist like a large family.

It is a village where most of the residents are related by blood and others who live like family. The only noise heard in this very neighbourly place is from passing vehicles.

The population is about 1,000 and the people rear chickens, ducks, sheep, goats, and cows.

There are creole fowls and ducks all over the place, even taking brisk walks along the public road, which is nothing out of the ordinary.

In Farm Village, there are many small shops conveniently located along the public road, a store, one supermarket, four wash bays, three snackettes and a handful of people who sell live and plucked chickens from their homes.

Most of the villagers have kitchen gardens, and it is a very ‘green’ village in terms of trees, fruits, vegetables and flower plants, which adorn every yard space and along the parapets of the road.

Farm Village is home to young professionals who do many honest jobs to have a comfortable life and also the home of 101-year-old resident, Luke Prince, called “Uncle Ben”.

There are some rice farmers in the village, and others leave the community for work in both the private and public sectors.

The people of this village enjoy a simple way of life. They go about their daily routines with relative ease, and as country folk, they start their day very early in the morning.

The locals of this community are very friendly and welcoming and would stop whatever they are doing to have a quick chat with visitors.

Mahaicony Market area is the central hub for shopping and other activities, as well as the section where the Mahaicony Hospital is located. There are many businesses and places where the people would frequent.

Farm Village is a lovely place. The residents are familiar with each other, and most of them have lived all their lives in that community, where they come together to host events or lend support to each other in their time of need.

The people of Farm Village are definitely not idle and get up and do many things to earn, even if it is right from their homes.

Many women in this village would start their day very early in the morning by preparing snacks to sell from their small roadside shops to passers-by and locals.

Farm Village is a quiet, small but good place to reside, and the locals will not have it any other way since it is their place of residence, a safe village where crime is unheard of, and doors are left unlocked.