More than $400M in contracts signed for reopening sugar estates

AS the government moves forward with the planned reopening of several estates, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), on Friday, signed nine contracts valued in excess of $457 million for the procurement of critical machinery for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The GuySuCo contract awards were part of a wider $491,567,360 in contracts signed by agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday. The monies are part of the ministry’s works programme for the year 2022.

Following his ascension to office in 2020, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, announced that his government will begin the process of reopening three of the four sugar estates that were closed by the previous APNU+AFC government.

Enmore, Rose Hall, Skeldon and Wales complete the list of the closed sugar estates.

The contracts will see works being done at the Rose Hall and Blairmont Sugar Estates in Region six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Closure of these sugar estates saw an increase in unemployment as it was the main source of income in the sugar-producing districts.

Meanwhile, the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC) and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) also signed contracts for the supply of critical machinery totalling some $18,895,000 and $14,700,000, respectively.

During brief remarks, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said the investments show the government’s commitment to advancing the sector.

“In total, we have about $500 Million in contracts; half a billion in contracts, and this here shows the investment in the agriculture sector… [and] only yesterday we commissioned a pontoon in the Pomeroon to help farmers in the area.”

Minister Mustapha added: “We see this sector as one of the most important sectors in the country’s economy in terms of food security, and we will continue to make that investment.”

He also urged contractors to ensure goods and services are supplied and executed within the contractual period.

“You, as contractors, have to ensure that you complete these works on time. And those contractors that were given jobs in the estates, I want to ensure that you guys comply with the time, because we have time to reopen these estates and also to put in critical capital investments in the operating estates,” Minister Mustapha charged.