Reggae Boyz cruise to comfortable 3-1 win over Suriname

JAMAICA’S Reggae Boyz cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win over Suriname in group A of the CONCACAF Nation’s League at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

After a fairly even opening stanza, which saw Suriname slightly shade the scoring chances, it was Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison who gave the Jamaicans the lead, with an inch-perfect free-kick, in the 16th minute.

Plucky Panama, however, mounted an almost immediate response and were back on level terms five minutes later. The speedy Yanic Wildschut, who was played in over the top, from just over the half-line, left a flat-footed Jamaica defence trailing in his wake before blasting the ball wide of Jamaica custodian Amal Knight 6 yards away from goal.

The Reggae Boyz refused to be kept quiet and took the lead again in the 43rd minute. The influential Morrison found himself involved again. This time the midfielder showed off a silky touch to bring down a lofted pass into the area and played the ball back to Junior Flemmings, who drifted across the area before firing a shot that wrong-footed Suriname goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

The Jamaicans were a much more dominant unit in the second half and capped that advantage off with another goal in the 70th minute. This time, Jamal Lowe was played through on goal by Shamar Nicholson, following Suriname’s loss of possession, and easily placed the ball wide of Hahn.

The win saw Jamaica move to the top of the three-team Group A, after a 1-1 draw between the teams on Sunday. Mexico, the other team in the group, are yet to play a match. (Sportsmax)