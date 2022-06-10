Captain Ben Stokes bringing back the ‘fun’

CAPTAIN Ben Stokes says he is looking to bring the “fun” back into playing for England.

Last week’s five-wicket triumph over New Zealand ended a run of only one win in 17 Tests and England can seal the series with victory in the second Test.

Spinner Jack Leach has been passed fit to play for the home side at Trent Bridge on Friday.

“If we can’t enjoy doing this, I don’t really know what we can enjoy,” Stokes told BBC Sport.

“Results and stuff will look after themselves. Let’s just try to enjoy this as much as we possibly can. It will all be taken away from us one day.”

Despite its reputation for bowler-friendly conditions and a partisan crowd, England have not won any of their past three Tests at Trent Bridge. Their last success in Nottingham came in 2015, when Stuart Broad famously routed Australia with figures of 8-15.

Stokes, who is new to the role alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, added: “One of the great things I’ve found over the last couple of weeks is how much fun it’s been.

“Sometimes the pressure of being an international cricketer, delivering performances on a weekly basis, can get challenging.

“At the end of the day, when you’re playing for your country, first and foremost is to make sure you have as much fun as you possibly can.”

Stokes highlighted the impact of McCullum, citing the “energy” of the New Zealander.

On the field, England’s fielding was vastly improved during the first Test at Lord’s. Off it, they began Thursday’s training session in Nottingham with a penalty shootout.

“That energy Baz has brought has been a lift for everyone,” added Stokes. “It’s been great having his enthusiasm around the group.

“Baz’s input into this team has rubbed off very quickly and easily.”

One of McCullum’s mantras – for England to chase every ball all the way to the boundary – may have been a factor in the injury sustained by Leach at Lord’s

In only the sixth over of the match, Leach took a heavy tumble when trying to make a stop on the boundary and had to be withdrawn from the Test with concussion. His place was taken by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

The Somerset left-armer has served a minimum seven-day period of gradually returning to play and retains his place in an unchanged England side.

Despite a green-tinged surface at Trent Bridge, Stokes confirmed England had not thought about leaving out the frontline spinner in favour of Craig Overton’s seam.

“It was very unfortunate for Jack last week,” said Stokes. “He was so excited to get the summer going.

“We all know that one of Baz’s things is for fielders to chase the ball right to the boundary. He made a very good point, and made Leachy stand out, that one little thing epitomises what this team is all about.

“He was obviously bitterly disappointed, but then throughout the week saw the commitment that everyone was giving in the field.”

New Zealand will make a least one change to their side after all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme suffered a heel injury at Lord’s. Batter Henry Nicholls missed the first Test but is the most likely replacement if he is passed fit.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel only bowled two overs in the first Test and could be replaced by pace bowler Neil Wagner.

England: Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire).

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young.(BBC Sport).