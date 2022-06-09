$53.6M well to benefit over 1300 Phillipai residents

SOME 1300 residents in Phillipai, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will benefit from a spanking new $53.6 million water supply system, according to a Ministry of Housing and Water statement.

Residents, on Tuesday, met Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal; Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal and their team.

The announcement of the new system which will improve the community’s access to potable water was made during that meeting. The village’s Toshao, Mark Joseph, was also present.

The Housing and Water Ministry release said there was currently no functioning water supply system for the community as the old system had been inoperable for several years.

As a result, residents had been fetching water from the spring and river. Rainwater was also harvested for consumption.

Minister Croal stated that, upon completion of the new system, at least 90 per cent of the community will have access to potable water.

In the past year, the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region has seen close to $100M invested in the water sector, moving overall water access from 34 per cent to 47 per cent at the end of 2021.

With the new well at Phillipai and several other interventions in-line, Region Seven is expected to have 61% coverage by the end of 2022.

The Housing and Water Ministry also noted that the project scope for the Phillipai Water Supply System includes the drilling of a new well; installation of 3500 meters of 50mm (2”) PVC pipes and 1500 meters of 19mm (3/4”) pipes with 200 service connections; construction of a 20-foot elevated metal trestle with storage tanks; installation of photovoltaic pumping system including submersible pump, controller, solar panels and accessories; and the construction of galvanized chain-link fence around well and photovoltaic system.

Works will commence in the new week and will run for a period of three months.