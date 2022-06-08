COVID-19: Most patients showing mild symptoms – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said most infected persons currently show mild symptoms of the virus as Guyana continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This may be due to the Omicron’s sub-variant, called BA.2, which is suspected of circulating across the country. Symptoms of this new sub-variant include runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, sneezing, headache and cough.

BA.2 continues to cause an alarming spike of positive cases across the world, as such the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have dubbed this strain as a ‘variant of concern’, saying that it is more transmissible than other variants.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Dr. Anthony said there are currently 949 active cases across the country. He also confirmed that 29 persons are currently hospitalised, and are being closely monitored.

“I think most of the persons are doing well. We have 29 persons in hospital and of those 29 we have 17 at the Ocean View Hospital with two persons in the ICU,” he said.

He further explained that this number could be underestimated since many persons doing home testing are not reporting their status.

Additionally, the government has placed tremendous efforts on reducing active cases as well, and preventing hospitalisation and deaths by establishing guidelines to encourage persons to wear masks in crowded areas, sanitise regularly and observe social distancing.

The government has ensured that Guyana’s population has access to COVID-19 vaccines. A robust vaccination campaign has allowed both adults and adolescents to have access to vaccines no matter where they reside.

The health ministry has also ensured that frontline workers are fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) to effectively carry out their duties, and at the same time be protected against the virus.

Dr. Anthony has reiterated the important role citizens play in reducing positive cases, and again urged persons to get both doses of the primary vaccine and boost their immunity.

Wearing masks and social distancing are also necessary in protecting one’s self against the virus.

To date, 442, 590 (86.3 per cent) of the adult population received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 342, 250 (66.7 per cent) is fully vaccinated.

In terms of the 12 to 17 age group, 34, 743 (47.6 per cent) took the first dose of the US-made Pfizer vaccine and 25, 469 (34.9 per cent) is fully inoculated. (DPI)