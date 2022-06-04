News Archives
CIOG delivers food items, clothing to Tracy Flue
Tracey Flue with a CIOG representative (CIOG photo)
Tracey Flue with a CIOG representative (CIOG photo)

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) visited Tracy Flue who recently lost three of her children in a fire at her home, and presented her with food items and clothing.
The organisation has also pledged its support for long-term counselling for the 23-year-old woman, who was working the night shift as a security guard when tragedy struck.

“We do understand how difficult it will be for her and her family and also for her four-year-old son, who lost his three other siblings. We do pray for her to find the strength in God Almighty and to live on with the fond memories of her beloved children,” a press release from the CIOG stated.

Tracy plans to plant a flower garden at the spot where her home once stood, “so she will remember the loving memories of her three angels who are now beyond.”
The CIOG used the opportunity to urge others to help the woman with the rebuilding of her home and “whatever else she can be supported with at this trying time.”

CIOG and its partners remain committed to building and strengthening partnerships for a stronger and brighter Guyana and wishes to express thanks to the donors for their support with the items for Tracy, the release added.

The three children, eight-year-old, Timothy Kippins; six-year-old, Trayshaw Kippins; and one-year-old, Zhlia Flue died on Independence Day in a fire reportedly caused by electrical issues at their 10th Field Barnwell, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

Staff Reporter

