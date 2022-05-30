A taste of real independence

Dear Editor,

THE PPP/C Government led by His Excellency, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, has all reasons to acknowledge, accept and applaud the appreciative accolades adumbrated by the representatives of nations throughout the world, as Guyana celebrates the 56th independence of this Green land of Guyana. In less than two years, the Honourable hard-working President and his astute Cabinet members have salvaged this bankrupt nation from the claws and pangs of the APNU+AFC coalition. The world shuddered as the Granger-led government held Guyana and her people at ransom for five tedious and prolonged months under a dictatorship, refusing to allow a legitimate and elected PPP/C to govern the country when they were declared the legal winner from that infamous 2020 general election witnessed by local, regional and international observers. Included were ambassadors, various heads of government and professionals and experts from throughout the world. It is universally accepted that the APNU+AFC attempted to rig the last election and were caught red-handed. After 56 years, The PNC’s mantra is to break, the AFC’s karma is to bend while, the PPP/C’s dharma remains to build. It is easy to see who is exercising an independent mind.

Guyana is on the verge of economic prosperity and currently sitting on the apex of a foundation grounded by the development of its oil-and- gas industry and ably supported by its agricultural drive and other rich natural resources, including minerals and timber. The BBC once commented that come 2025, Guyana’s GDP will go up by 300 per cent to 1,000 per cent and will be the richest country in the hemisphere and potentially the richest country in the world. 1992 and 2020 saw this government inheriting a country with the bottom dropping out with problems flaunted in politics, economics, social issues, COVID-19, crime, violence, robberies, traffic hazards, virtual schooling limitation, leadership failures and embarrassment, corruption, financial misappropriation, lies, deceit, dishonesty, mistrust, greediness, recklessness, use and abuse, police shocks, racial perpetration, floods, fraud revelations, frustration, depression, oppression, homelessness, poverty, chaos and conflicts. The APNU+AFC was successful in denying the people their independence and chained them to dependence. No wonder they were voted out of office and replaced by the dependable PPP/C to lead this nation to peace, prosperity and progress by restoring their independence.

Guyana finds itself perched on an admirable pedestal with high decorum, honoured by neighbours, friends, partners, dignitaries, investors and associates from near and far, especially since it has been financially predicted with economic precision to potentially becoming the most sought-after country in which to invest. While naysayers continue with their charade of travesties, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, had this to say of the President’s leadership, “President Ali continues to be a shining light for cooperation and solidarity within the Caribbean and is the “greatest example of the success of the regional experiment.” There was no coercion involved by the PPP/C but that statement reflected the independence of any “mental laziness.”

During the days of slavery and indentureship, our ancestors were pilfered, persecuted and plagued by the colonial masters as our fore- parents ploughed the planet and paid a precious price to preserve, promote and persevere with their pride, personality and people. The culture of supremacy ordained their lives and kept them in bondage until 1966 when the inputs of Dr Cheddi Jagan, this country’s first Premier, and Forbes Burnham, made representation to Great Britain for the then British Guiana to become Guyana. But the dominance of the PNC party for 33 years under their two-period governance, catapulted this nation and its people back to the torrential, turmoiled and thunderous days which tapered the landscape of imperialism and subjected the citizens to dictatorship, hardship and censorship. A society infiltrated with inequities, inequalities and indifference was chained to a suppressive state led by oppressors. The emancipation of sovereignty was once again a cry. This liberation was introduced by the PPP/C in 1992 and again in 2020.

The PPP/C is currently in a solitary but solid league all by itself, thanks to the aiding and abetting of a lonesome and lost PNC (APNU+AFC).“There is only one future and that future requires a united Guyana; that future requires a strong Guyana; that future requires every Guyanese to play a part in building our country, ensuring that we leave a better Guyana for the next generation,” said Dr Irfaan Ali during his inauguration speech. Today, The Honourable President is governing a “One Guyana” and the people are once again tasting the real victory of independence from their blood, sweat and tears.

Yours sincerely,

Jai Lall