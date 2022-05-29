Keeping your teeth

Today, older adults are keeping their natural teeth longer because of scientific developments and the preventive emphasis in dentistry. This improvement is seen in the results of a survey released by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. They showed that among persons aged 55 to 64, the rate of toothlessness had dropped 60 percent since 1960.

Good oral hygiene and regular dental care are important throughout your life, whatever your age. By practising good oral hygiene at home and visiting your dentist regularly, you will prevent dental problems and save time and money as well. In the process, you can save your teeth and gums.

Thorough daily brushing and flossing of your natural teeth are essential to keep them in good condition – especially as you age. Plaque, the sticky, colourless layer of bacteria that causes tooth decay and gum disease (periodontal disease), can build up quickly on the teeth of older adults, particularly when they neglect oral hygiene. This can increase your risk for tooth decay and periodontal disease.

A few simple steps can help you maintain good oral health throughout your life. The key to a healthy mouth is to obey the Rule of Thoroughness. It is now confirmed that simply brushing three times a day is not at all sufficient. The modern rule stipulates that you brush each tooth for 1 minute every 24 hours, including flossing (cleaning between your teeth). Be sure to see your dentist regularly for exams and professional teeth cleaning.

Tooth decay is not just a child’s problem. Adults of all ages can have cavities, too. The causes of tooth decay are the same for everyone, regardless of age. Decay results when the bacteria in plaque feed on the

carbohydrates (sugar and starch) in our diet to produce acids that can cause cavities. The nature of the decay problem does change somewhat as people grow older. Adults are more likely to have decay around older fillings.

Because many adults grew up without the benefits of fluoride, they may have many more fillings. Decay of the tooth root is also common among older adults. Root caries (decay) occur when the gums recede, exposing the softer root surface, which decays more easily than tooth enamel.

Tooth decay is also promoted by dry mouth. This condition – called xerostomia – occurs when the supply of saliva is significantly reduced. It can be caused by many types of medications (such as antihistamines, anti-hypertensives, and anti-depressants) or radiation therapy to the head or neck. Saliva is needed to lubricate the mouth, wash foods away and neutralize the acids produced by plaque. Dry mouth can lead to rampant tooth decay if continued. If you think you have this problem, discuss it with your dentist or physician. They might recommend artificial saliva and fluoride products to help prevent decay.

Gum disease – periodontal disease – often progresses slowly, without pain, over a long period. This is one reason why it is common among older adults. The longer the condition goes undetected and uncontrolled, the more damage it causes to gums and other supporting tissues. Although periodontal disease is caused by plaque, other factors

can increase the risk or severity of the condition. These include food left between the teeth, smoking, smokeless (spit) tobacco use, poorly aligned

teeth, ill-fitting bridges or partial dentures, poor diets and systemic diseases such as anaemia.

Although periodontal disease is common, it can be controlled or arrested. In its early stages, it can be reversed. Treatment of advanced cases may require surgery. Look for these warning signs and see your dentist if you notice any of them: bleeding gums when you brush; red, tender or swollen gums; gums that have pulled away from teeth; pus between your teeth and gums when the gums are pressed; loose teeth or teeth that are moving apart; any change in your bite; any change in the fit of partial dentures; constant bad breath or bad taste.

Even if you no longer have your natural teeth, you should see your dentist regularly for an oral examination. The dentist will examine your mouth to check for any problem with the gum ridges, the tongue and the joints of the jaw, and screen for oral cancer. For various reasons, many older adults are more susceptible to oral diseases, including oral

cancer. About 95 percent of all cancers are found in people over age 40. However, many of these cancers are treatable if detected early. Oral tissues are also checked for signs of other diseases that can first manifest themselves in the mouth.