Strengthening partnerships

President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Friday met with Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley at her official residence. Prime Minister Mottley was joined by the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Lisa Cummins and the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall. Also attending the meeting was the Chairman of the kENUP Foundation, Holm Keller. The kENUP Foundation is a non-profit public benefit foundation that supports research-based innovation in the wider health industries. Below are scenes from the meeting.

(Office of the President photos)