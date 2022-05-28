News Archives
Promise by VP Jagdeo fulfilled: Free transportation for pensioners, learners commuting between Regions Five and Six
The boats that were commissioned on Friday (Public Works Ministry photo)
A PROMISE by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, to reintroduce free transportation for school children and old -age pensioners from Rosignol, Region Five to New Amsterdam, Region Six, was fulfilled on Friday through an announcement made by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Minister Edghill, on Friday, commissioned the boats at the New Amsterdam Transport and Harbour’s stelling for that purpose. The service will be made available from Monday, May 30 and will run from Monday to Friday during peak hours, a release from the Public Works Ministry said.

Other persons wishing to utilise the service will be required to pay a fee of $140. Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan and General Manager of the Transport and Harbours’ Department, Marcelene Merchant, were also present at the commissioning of the boats.

Minister Edghill speaks to the media at the commissioning on Friday (Public Works Ministry photo)

Minister Edghill, in a meeting with minibus and taxi operators at the Rosignol Stelling, assured them that the reconvening of free travel from Rosignol to New Amsterdam, Region Six, will not affect their daily bread.

Minister Edghill told the operators that the service which begins on Monday will run from Monday to Friday between 07:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs and from 15:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs; and that it is only free to school children and old age pensioners.

Some of the operators at the meeting (Public Works Ministry photo)

The operators expressed their satisfaction knowing that the project will not be affecting their livelihood, the release from the Public Works Ministry said.

