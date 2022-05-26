News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man pleads not guilty to South Road double murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
MURDER ACCUSED Phillip Suffrein
MURDER ACCUSED Phillip Suffrein

A MIXED 12-member jury was, on Wednesday, empanelled before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court for the trial of Phillip Suffrein, who is accused of killing two elderly women during a home invasion in 2017.

Suffrein, 28, denied that, between October 2 and October 3, 2017, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, he unlawfully killed Constance Fraser, 89 and Phyllis Caesar, 77, during a robbery.
The trial is expected to commence on June 1, 2022.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the two pensioners were found lying face down in separate bedrooms at their home on October 3, 2017, with their hands and feet bound and mouths gagged.
According to a relative, the house was ransacked and quite a few items appeared to be missing. Reports from the police revealed that a door to the upper half of the two-flat building was breached.

Relatives said it was the third time the women had been robbed, with one recalling that during the last incident, the intruders had made off with cellular phones and money.
It was also the second time the elderly women had been robbed after receiving their monthly pensions.

Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death of both women as asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation, compounded by trauma to the head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.