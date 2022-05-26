Liverpool not after revenge for 2018 final -Klopp

LIVERPOOL’S Champions League final against Real Madrid is not about revenge for the Spanish side’s victory in 2018, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Saturday’s Paris showpiece is a repeat of the final four years ago in Kyiv, when Madrid won 3-1.

Forward Mohamed Salah, who went off injured in that match after a tussle with Sergio Ramos, has said Liverpool have a “score to settle”.

“This was a harsh night for us – it was tough to take,” said Klopp.

“But I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea,” he added.

“I understand what Mo said – he wants to put it right. But in Germany we say you always meet twice in life.

“If we get the chance to win it this time it will be a great story, but it will not be because of what happened in 2018.”’

I’LL BE AT LIVERPOOL NEXT SEASON FOR SURE

Salah’s comments came after Real Madrid dramatically beat Manchester City in the semi-finals. Yesterday he said he was “motivated through the roof after what happened last time”.

The Spanish champions won in 2018 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and two by Gareth Bale, including a spectacular overhead kick.

Salah left the field in tears after injuring his shoulder in the 30th minute having been pulled down by centre-back Ramos, who has since joined Paris St-Germain.

A year later Liverpool beat Tottenham in the final in Madrid to win the European crown.

GOOD CHANCE’ OF BEING FIT

Klopp also said Thiago Alcantara has a “good chance” of recovering to play at Stade de France.

The Spain midfielder was substituted at half-time of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Wolves – after an Achilles injury – in their final Premier League game on Sunday.

“He will train this afternoon,” Klopp said.

“At the moment it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be really helpful.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game I was not really positive about it, but we got news that night that it doesn’t look that bad. We will see.”

LOOKING FOR THE EDGE

Liverpool are looking to get any edge they can on Real Madrid and that includes wearing brain monitors during training.

The Reds have been utilising the expertise of a neuroscience company for some time now, with Klopp praising the impact of the firm.in his side’s FA Cup penalty shootout win against Chelsea earlier this month.

“We work together with a company, four guys,” said Klopp after the Wembley victory.

“They got in contact with us two years ago, I think I was aware of it (then). One of them is a neuroscientist and he said ‘we can train penalty shooting’. And I said: ‘sounds interesting; come over’.

“German guy, we met. We worked together and this trophy is for them like the Carabao Cup was.” (BBC Sport)