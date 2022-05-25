Clogged drains, channels exacerbating floods

–Prime Minister Phillips says, calls on persons to properly dispose of refuse

–excavators, pumps deployed to address situation

PRIME MINISTER (PM), Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, is asking residents of flood-impacted areas and, by extension, all of Guyana to ensure that they properly dispose of their garbage.

He said that drains and canals continue to be clogged with garbage and unnecessary items, which exacerbate the problems during the rainy season.

The senior government official, who leads the National Taskforce on Flooding, made these comments while meeting with taskforce members, virtually, on Monday evening.

The Taskforce is working through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC); the Ministry of Agriculture via the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and the Hydrometeorological Service, the Ministry of Housing and Water; and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

At the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that operations have been ongoing since the first reports of heavy rainfall over the last two days.

He indicated that while pumps are being installed and excavators are cleaning waterways, all residents must do their part to ensure that they are prepared for flood impacts.

“Persons must also be considerate when disposing of their garbage, which, if done improperly, can aid the flooding of several communities.”

Working around the clock Monday evening, several taskforce members, including the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, also assessed the works currently being executed to remedy the situation.

Minister Mustapha stated that Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) and Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) are the significantly impacted areas along the coastland.

He explained that about 70 per cent of the water from Huntley to Abary in Region Five has receded due to consistent drainage and cleaning operations.

Excavators and pumps have been deployed throughout the impacted communities, and minister Mustapha said that he was comfortable with the progress.

In Region Two, the dredging of a few rivers, including the Pomeroon River, is high on the agenda to alleviate future inundations.

Resources have been mobilised in that region so that relief works can begin as soon as possible.

Minister Croal noted that works were also ongoing in Region Nine and that potable water was, once again, accessible to affected households.

He said that although the water level was still rising, the team on the ground has been working around the clock to ensure that people got the needed help.

At the moment, there are three shelters in place in case persons need to be relocated.

In addition, food items distribution will take place through the involvement of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Rainfall over the last few days has been excessive. In his report, Chief Meteorological Officer, Dr. Garvin Cummings, indicated that Region Five had the most precipitation (five inches) from Sunday into Monday (24 hours).

He said that, although the rainfall was expected to be less on Tuesday, residents should remain cautious. Precipitation was above average in some areas, which greatly exceeded drainage capacity and surface runoff, which has been made worse due to ground saturation, particularly in low-lying and riverain areas.

The Taskforce, via the relevant agencies and Ministries, will monitor the developing situation continuously and provide updates as they are available. Persons are encouraged to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114.