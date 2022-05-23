MovieTowne launches carousel and train rides

DESPITE Sunday’s gloomy weather, hundreds of smiling children flocked MovieTowne for the official launch of its fun-filled carousel and train rides.

With a galore of goodies and surprises, the children were treated to live performances by local artists, and several fully-dressed cartoon characters.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, MovieTowne Chairman Derek Chin stated that the company is more than just business, as it focuses on bringing families together.

“MovieTowne didn’t invest in Guyana because of the oil discovery; we came to Guyana quite a few years before oil was discovered, showing, without doubt, where our heart was; a desire to give something back to the county by bringing children and families together,” Chin said.

Chin emphasised that while patrons can expect to see further investments by MovieTowne in Guyana, the company’s Number One goal will always be to promote family and love, by continuously bringing fanfare and joy to the children of Guyana.