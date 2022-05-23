News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
MovieTowne launches carousel and train rides
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
First Lady Arya Ali and her son, Zayd, help MovieTowne’s Chairman, Derek Chin cut the ribbon to officially open the carousel and train rides
First Lady Arya Ali and her son, Zayd, help MovieTowne’s Chairman, Derek Chin cut the ribbon to officially open the carousel and train rides

DESPITE Sunday’s gloomy weather, hundreds of smiling children flocked MovieTowne for the official launch of its fun-filled carousel and train rides.

With a galore of goodies and surprises, the children were treated to live performances by local artists, and several fully-dressed cartoon characters.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, MovieTowne Chairman Derek Chin stated that the company is more than just business, as it focuses on bringing families together.

First Son Zayd Ali tests one of the carousel rides at MovieTowne. Assisting him are his mother, First Lady Arya Ali, and MovieTowne’s Chairman Derek Chin (Delano Williams photos)

“MovieTowne didn’t invest in Guyana because of the oil discovery; we came to Guyana quite a few years before oil was discovered, showing, without doubt, where our heart was; a desire to give something back to the county by bringing children and families together,” Chin said.

Chin emphasised that while patrons can expect to see further investments by MovieTowne in Guyana, the company’s Number One goal will always be to promote family and love, by continuously bringing fanfare and joy to the children of Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.