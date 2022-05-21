Contract signed, sod turned to upgrade US$190M Linden to Mabura Road

THE Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed a contract which will see upgrading works on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road commencing soon.

At the signing and sod-turning ceremony held at Wisroc Junction, Linden, Region 10, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, said the first phase of this project stretches some 121 kilometres and will see a two-lane highway costing around US$190 million being constructed.

Giving specifics, he stated that the width of each lane is expected to be some 3.6 metres, giving a total of around 7.2 metres of driving surface with hard shoulders, shared cyclists and pedestrian lanes, a utility corridor and approximately 10 bus stops placed along the stretch.

The project was conceived under the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic Administration, noted Minister Indar. It was however stalled for a number of years as partners were not in agreement with the design of the road, along with the cost attached to the design.

But under the leadership of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, an agreement was reached.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill told those gathered that he was extremely happy to be present at the contract-signing to begin the execution of what he said can be called one of Guyana’s most important projects.

The government was hoping to sign the contract earlier but was unable to do so because of various constraints.

The upgrades when completed will bring substantial economic benefits to Linden and in turn will see an access path or direct link from Linden to Lethem across the Takutu Bridge and further access to Brazil, said Minister Edghill.

“Development is going to start happening along the road, because people will be able to get access to their homes, into the township, supplies services, hospitals… so housing and other development will take place along the road,” he said.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, who also spoke at the event, pointed out that the Linden to Mabura Road was part of a larger more integrated plan of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government which was long in the making and which comprises several transformational projects. He noted that another plan of government is to significantly transform the country’s electricity-generation capacity. The minister emphasised that in order to allow for further economic progress, government’s new gas-to-shore project will see another 250 megawatts of gas-powered energy generated at the Wales Development Authority and posited that government is also working on other projects that should see ‘an additional 100 megawatts of power comprising various installations, 30 megawatts of solar power and multiple mini-hydros and mini solar installations with a view to installing at least 500 megawatts of new power-generating capability within the next five years.

The contract was awarded to Brazilian industrial company, Quieroz Galvao. The contract was signed by representatives of the company and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Vladim Persaud in the presence of scores of Lindeners who were enthusiastic about the beginning of the transformational project.