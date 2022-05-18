GNNL presents printer, tablet to Easter Promotion winners

TWO lucky persons were on Tuesday each awarded with an eight-inch fire tablet and an HP printer from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), printers and publishers of the Guyana Chronicle, the Nation’s paper.

The awarding of the devices was part of the Guyana Chronicle’s Easter Promotion which was held in April 2022 and attracted almost 2,000 contestants from across the country.

Anika Bissoon of Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, received the tablet and Naomi Bryan of Baramita Street, South Ruimveldt, was awarded the printer.

Beverly Roberts-Barrow, Marketing and Distribution Officer of GNNL, presented the prizes to the winners. She said that what she loved about Anika is that she mailed her entries through the post.

“So persons living out of town must know that their location does not prevent them from entering any of our promotions,” she said.

As part of the promotion, a coupon was published daily in the newspaper and contestants were required to fill out their details and submit the coupon at the publication’s 10 – 12 Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown address.

“While the promotion is open, over the years we [found] that most of our entries are from children. We do gadgets because this directly aids in children learning,” Barrow said.

She used the opportunity to encourage children to read the Guyana Chronicle to keep abreast with current affairs, to utilise the National Grade Six Assessment practice sections printed every Tuesday and Thursday and to look out for other promotions.