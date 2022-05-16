Region Two gets new $215.1M police divisional HQ

IN keeping with the government’s vision of improving the efficiency and services of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Sunday commissioned a $215.1 million divisional headquarters at Anna Regina, Region Two.

This is the realisation of a promise made by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to residents during a recent outreach to the region.

The newly-constructed station will house several departments and facilities, including a domestic violence room, juvenile-friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness protection room, a case management room, a case management system, a traffic department, and a criminal investigation department.

The building will also house decentralised immigration services for residents of Regions One and Two.

This new station is among a number of upgrades and rehabilitations planned for 2022 to boost the performance of the police force.

Additionally, the GPF on Sunday disclosed that work on the new $65 million Providence Police Station, on the East Bank Demerara has been completed.

Following the demolition of the police station, construction of a new building began on July 23, 2021.

The Providence Police Station, as it relates to design and layout, mirrors the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, which includes a domestic violence waiting area and interview room, a children-friendly area, and an ID parade room.

BUDGETARY ALLOCATION

Meanwhile, the $47.9 billion that has been set aside in Budget 2022, will ensure the preservation of law and order at all levels of society. This sum will enable the widespread connection of CCTV cameras, and equipping of police ranks with satellite phones and body cameras.

Based on a breakdown of the crime and security budget, $4.9 billion has been allocated to strengthening the Force’s assets, and $2.5 billion has been allocated for the expansion of the Safe City Programme beyond the boundaries of Georgetown.

The latter investment will see the entire country being connected to CCTV cameras, which will be monitored centrally as well as at Regional Command Centres to be established across the country.

Further, $99 million has been allocated to support 175 community policing groups across the country.

The government has allocated $120 million for the training of ranks in the areas of crime and traffic management, while additional ranks will be added to ensure greater coverage across communities.

Regarding new projects for 2022, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn had said $405 million is earmarked for the construction of the Brickdam Police Station, which was destroyed by fire in 2021. He said a design for a multi-storey building has been selected.

The minister also gave insight on several other projects that will commence this year to enhance the work of the Guyana Police Force.