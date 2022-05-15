USA reaches one million COVID deaths; Guyanese must learn lessons and get vaccinated now

Dear Editor,

THIS week the USA reached one million deaths due to COVID-19. That is more than the population of Guyana and Barbados combined. In the state of North Carolina, USA, there were 17,000 new cases one day this week. People of Guyana, COVID is not over as yet. We cannot be reckless in our behaviour. We must still wear our masks, practise social distancing, and use utmost commonsense as we move about. Especially in minibuses and cars, masks must be worn in those closed places. As you noticed, the numbers of daily infections are going back up and the ICU at the Infectious Diseases Hospital is getting patients again. In Guyana, about 1,228 persons have died so far. Some of these deaths could have been avoided if folks had been vaccinated.

The government must be commended for acquiring enough vaccines for everyone. Minister of Health Frank Anthony recently said the ministry was expecting some special vaccines to immunise children aged five to 11 years old against the novel and changing coronavirus; parents must take advantage of those vaccines for their children. The minister has been making desperate appeals for people to get their booster shots, and for the unvaccinated to get their first shots. They say you can take the horse to the water but you can’t make it drink. But we must listen to the minister and the smart health personnel and do what is in the best interest of our own health.

It would be nice if the government releases the latest figures on vaccination rates. What percentages of teachers and students are now vaccinated in schools, and across all government agencies? Was the Education Ministry’s ultimatum to get vaccinated or show negative tests enforced for teachers? How about the nurses? What percentage of staff in the hospitals and clinics are now vaccinated? What quantities of those expensive vaccines are at risk of expiring?

It would be a shame for vaccines that cost a lot of money to go to waste through expiration because our people refuse to get initial vaccination or to get their booster doses. Are the unions doing more to encourage workers to be vaccinated? Are the churches and NGOs doing anything more? How about the Opposition? Are they encouraging their party members to be vaccinated?

For its part, the government must avoid assembling large groups of people that can become “super spreader” events. People, let’s listen to Minister Anthony and complete our vaccinations now.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Jerry Jailall