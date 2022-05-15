Release the SoPs or sit down and shut up!

ON Monday last, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton declared that he had the 2020 statement of polls of the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition that proved it won the recent election.

He continued in his verbal exchange with Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo to agree to his request for a public debate, and to set certain pre-conditions if the debate was going to take place.

Mr. Norton, who seemingly did not manage to convince Jagdeo to agree to his request for the debate, was adamant that the Coalition won the election.

Mr. Jagdeo, a shrewd politician and consummate strategist, knew Mr. Norton was seeking to get his five minutes of fame and attention by engaging him in political banter as there was no credible SoPs that proved the APNU+AFC Coalition won the 2020 election.

But Mr. Jagdeo had gotten Mr. Norton to make the foolish declaration again, thereby proving that Norton is not ready for the big-league politics in the country.

Firstly, it is disappointing that Mr. Norton would say that he has the SoPs of the APNU+AFC and not be willing to share them with the public unconditionally and immediately.

Mr. Norton is not being honest and is indeed playing politics with the minds of his gullible supporters.

One would assume that Mr. Norton and the Coalition would be happy to show their SoPs to the public even at this late stage if something prevented the disclosure earlier.

Also, one would like to think that Norton would be securing his future as a candidate for the presidency by showing the Coalition was robbed at the polls based on the SoPs.

If Mr. Norton is not prepared to show his SoPs, then he should desist from making the statement of electoral fraud and admit his Coalition’s failure to secure re-elections in 2020.

He should state clearly that the Coalition was untruthful, supported the attempts to rig the elections and condemn all the actors that were responsible.

Only then can Mr. Norton begin to chart a new course and change the rigging attitude of the members who believe in that philosophy.

He can’t expect the public to support his allegations against PPP/C as the Opposition Leader if he does not show that he has the testicular ability, thereby showing the SoPs.

Secondly, to continue the big lie that the elections were manipulated by the PPP, when it was not, speaks to the character, political astuteness, and system of beliefs of Mr. Norton.

Sadly, Mr. Norton is proving that he has no creditability and is being disingenuous, to say the least.

It is no longer funny or a subject of light-hearted banter. It is serious.

Guyanese deserve a better quality of politics from Mr. Norton following the shaky foundations left by Joseph Harmon in the post of Opposition Leader. Mr. Norton should know that this is serious business and he has to step up his game.

Additionally, Guyanese deserve an Opposition Leader who does not tell us about intelligence but shows us by making the types of commentary, political assessment and dialogue that fits the bill. As such, Mr. Norton is not fit and proper.

As a direct consequence, supporters of Mr. Norton’s election to the Opposition Leader post should be up in arms over the comments.

He should be asked to resign if he does not prove that the APNU+AFC won the elections by SoPs or in court.

After all, Mr. David Granger, who is the party’s ex-leader and presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, said he never saw the SoPs but believed an infamous spreadsheet instead.

Finally, democracy requires Mr. Norton to speak the truth, and the country compels it.

To waste more time debating a dishonest man when everyone knows the truth, is to further distract from the issues that concern the people and development. Let Mr. Norton sit down in a corner and reflect on his approach to governance matters.

Therefore, President Irfaan Ali nor Vice-President will not anger the public with their continued stance on talks, debates and dialogue with Norton outside of what is constitutionally required or mandated.

They must insist that they remain open. When the Opposition Leader has an epiphany to have dialogue, there must be an atmosphere of integrity and honesty mixed with a healthy dose of honesty and facts.