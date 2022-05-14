38 new doctors among Texila graduates

TEXILA American University on Friday conferred degrees on 62 students, including 38 who had completed the Doctor of Medicine programme.

The university held its 10th graduation exercise at its Providence, East Bank Demerara campus, virtually as well as face to face.

Dean of the university’s College of Medicine (CoM), Dr Dheeraj Bansal, in his address said that the college has come a long way since its establishment in 2012. He noted that the college has been quite creative in administering its curriculum over the years.

With that, Dr Bansal told those gathered that all of the students have access to lecturing programmes that provide instant and customized materials for any topic.

He disclosed that students are also given the opportunity to do their clinical rotations at the Tucson Medical Center in Arizona, USA.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, in delivering the feature address, expressed hope that those who would be joining Guyana’s healthcare system would come with the passion to serve.

To this end, he noted that there is massive expansion expected within Guyana’s health sector in the coming years and as such, there would be a need for more healthcare professionals in the country.

“In the health sector here, there will be many opportunities that are coming, in addition to the services that we currently provide… we are going to start this year, the construction of nine new hospitals and with the nine new hospitals obviously we need persons to be working at these institutions,” the minister said.

He added that among the new hospitals will be specialized facilities for children and high-risk mothers. In this regard, he pointed out that it is important for these new doctors to also add specializations within the various fields.

“If we are to lift the quality of service in the country, it would mean that we need more consultants, more specialists, more people to be able to help us to develop that kind of quality that we’re looking for,” he said.

Dr Anthony also indicated that there are also many opportunities for those persons who were graduating with their Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Public Health.

“I think the direction in which we are going would require that we get more people in the health sector, train them well so that we can lift the quality of healthcare,” the minister said as he congratulated those who were graduating.

Aside from the 38 new doctors, a total of seven persons graduated with Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Public Health and one with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Some of the remaining 16 graduands who appeared virtually, graduated with Bachelor’s Degrees in Public Health, while the others were conferred with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.