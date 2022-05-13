Inaugural press symposium was informative, motivating

-say media workers

MANY of the Guyanese media personnel who attended a two-day National Conference and Symposium held in observance of World Press Freedom Day, not only saw the event as informative, but are now motivated to continue implementing innovative ideas for the dissemination of information across the country.

Held under the theme, “Journalism under digital siege,” scores of journalists, broadcasters and other media workers participated in interactive sessions held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on May 3 and 4, 2022.

Several media workers who attended the event shared their takeaways and perspectives with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

Saskia Warrick, a National Communications Network (NCN) reporter, shared that the conference was informative and interactive.

“As media representatives, we were able to share our challenges and suggestions on issues we face and how they can be improved as technology evolves and media transforms.

“So basically, we all contributed, learning things we weren’t aware of and were reminded [of] the way we should conduct ourselves when performing our duties,” Warrick said.

She added: “In Guyana, there is no press freedom because there are rules and boundaries to what the media publishes [sic] and broadcast to the public.”

Warrick said that in order to incorporate press freedom into the governance process, it would require greater access and not being stymied from disseminating factual information that may reflect badly on those with high social status.

She also applauded the government for the creation of the Guyana Media and Communications Academy (GMCA).

“We, as media practitioners, need to become experts in the way we source and disseminate information. Being certified from the international level creates an avenue for many employment opportunities in the communication industry.

“Therefore, this is the opportune time to upskill ourselves as we are the gap between the government and the public in transmitting information,” she said.

Another reporter, Tamica Garnett of the Guyana Chronicle, said that the conference was an edifying experience for her.

“I found the conference to be informative and it provided a platform for a lot of discussions that needed to be done, and it touched on several relevant issues.

“I also really enjoyed the exhibition, seeing all the tools and equipment used in the past and being able to compare how far we’ve come in terms of developments,” Garnett said.

Garnett also related that she thinks the GMCA is a great initiative which will be of great help to those who are new the profession as well as seasoned journalists.

“Even if you are a seasoned journalist, there are several courses available that will build on your existing capacity. Personally, I’ve signed up for several of the courses already and I’m grateful for the learning opportunity that has been provided,” she said.

The Guyana Media and Communications Academy was officially launched on May 3, during the conference’s opening ceremony.

In introducing the initiative, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, said the academy, which is virtually based, already has 170 local media operatives enrolled.

They are expected to benefit from training opportunities from world-class universities across the globe, including several Ivy League universities.

According to the minister, the academy would provide local media workers with access to world-class learning and certification opportunities across the industry.

The academy was conceptualised as a needed intervention that could help to upskill and further professionalise the local industry for the rapidly transforming socio-economic landscape, with media and communication practitioners across the public and private spectrum being provided the opportunity to gain world-class competencies and certifications, as part of the government’s national retooling efforts.

“The academy was conceptualised to facilitate the bridging of the many skills and learning gaps that must be quickly addressed to allow practitioners and the fraternity as a whole, to grow and flourish hand-in-hand with the country.

“What started out as an active consideration for the broadcasting academy included in my 2021 budget speech in the National Assembly, has evolved wholesomely into what will be the groundbreaking Guyana Media and Communication Academy,” Minister McCoy said.

The minister noted that the academy will be facilitated through one of the world’s leading virtual platforms – Coursera.

According to Minister McCoy, media workers who wish to benefit from the academy would be required to secure a licence that grants them access to a wide range of programmes.

He said: “Through this collaboration, every single media practitioner at every level of the media spectrum here in Guyana and in the diaspora will have access, on an annual basis, to learning licences paid for by the Government of Guyana.

“Those licences will allow you to pursue selections from among more than 2,000 world-class courses at various levels of certification from leading partner universities in the world.”

McCoy said that the academy will be open to media workers in both the state and private media, noting that the government is committed to making a difference in the media landscape of Guyana.