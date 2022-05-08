Eccles to Great Diamond highway progressing

WORKS on the $13.3 billion Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway on the East Bank of Demerara are progressing smoothly.

This road will be linked to the recently commissioned Eccles to Mandela Avenue four-lane highway and produce a number of benefits.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Water, these benefits include the reduction of traffic congestion and improved connectivity to existing and future communities.

Works are being executed by GuyAmerica Construction Inc; V. Dalip Enterprise; (JV) Colin Talbot Contracting Services and Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works; S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc.; H. Nauth and Sons; JS Guyana Inc.; (JV) VALs Construction and AJM Enterprise; China Railway First Group Company Ltd.; Aronco Services Inc.; Ivor Allen; (JV) Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. and Khemraj Nauth Contracting Services.

The project, which has been divided into 12 lots, includes the construction of more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, two roundabouts and a total of 9.4 km of reinforced concrete road.

The estimated timeline for the project is 15 to 18 months.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, implored the contractors to be innovative and strategic in their approach to the project. He also emphasised the need for quality work and timely completion.

Minister Croal also encouraged the contractors to put systems in place to work beyond the stipulated hours and avoid unnecessary delays. He reminded them to adhere to the labour laws and ensure workers’ safety.

Further, he advised the contractors to cultivate a working relationship with the residents and communicate any inconveniences that may occur as a result of the work which should be done in a timely and respectful manner.