Guyana, Brazil to advance discussions on range of issues

THE President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled for a visit to Guyana today.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Brazilian President is visiting at the invitation of Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

During the visit, the two Presidents will discuss a range of issues of bilateral interest, as well as developments at the regional and global levels.

“The two countries share a broad bilateral agenda, covering issues such as infrastructure development, energy cooperation, trade and investment, health, agriculture, and defence and security cooperation, and these will be among the issues to be addressed by the two Heads of State in Georgetown,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations in August 1968, and enjoy strong ties of friendship and cooperation.

Earlier this year, in addressing the importance of the visit, the Brazilian President, said: “We have a number of important issues and opportunities for both Guyana and Brazil that I wanted to highlight, even before our meeting, so our technical teams can start some work.”

The President had listed several areas that are critical for both countries to move their relationship forward, including energy and food security, telecommunication, infrastructure integration and trade.

He also pointed out that due to their geographical locations, the two nations must make strong statements in linking their territories.

The Guyanese Head of State had said that in addition to oil and gas, expanding opportunities in the other non-oil natural resources sectors such as bauxite will create an opportunity for a direct link to northern Brazil and further afield that can “create an excellent platform for us to develop an integrated project”.

As it relates to trade, currently, there is an existing Partial Scope Agreement that aims to foster bilateral trade flows by the exchange of tariff preferences between the two countries, cooperation on trade matters, and increased participation of the private sector.

This, President Ali had said, is under negotiation to be expanded, since Guyana wants to increase its quota, especially as it relates to rice being exported to Brazil.