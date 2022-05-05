US$50M Marriott comes to Ogle

— work to begin in June, 400 jobs to be created

TRINUYANA Investments Inc. has signed the contract for the construction of the US$50M Marriott AC, a four-star, 150- room hotel at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. Construction is slated to begin on June 1, 2022.

The contract was signed last Friday (April 29th) between TRINUYANA Investments Inc and China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited.

TRINUYANA Investments Inc is a conglomerate of Guyanese and Trinidadian investors.

The four-star facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Under the contract, a five-storey, full-service hotel will be built near the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Ogle.

According to Trinuyana Investments Inc, the construction is expected to create over 400 temporary jobs when construction commences.

“Once opened, approximately 140 permanent jobs will be created with Guyanese nationals filling ninety-nine per cent of those jobs. To fill these vacancies, training will be provided to improve the available supply of employees in all areas of the hospitality industry,” the company noted in a press release on Friday.

Some of the amenities of the new facility will include a swimming pool, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room, reception area, a courtyard and an outdoor area. Paved parking lots, drive aisles and site roads will be situated north of the building.

Additionally, 114 parking spaces will be provided while a drop off roundabout will be constructed in front of the courtyard. Retail stores are also included in the design. The target market includes business and tourist travellers.

The company, at the signing, gave special praise to NICIL for facilitating the land for the project and Go-Invest Guyana for its support and guidance through the application process.

They also thanked the Government of Guyana for the incentives provided to support the development of the hotel project in Guyana. AC Hotel is part of the Marriott group of hotels where the flexibility in design lends itself to a modern feel with open spaces while maintaining its European history.