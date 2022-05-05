New Providence well will bring much-needed relief to East Bank residents

MORE than 7,000 households from Providence, Farm, Herstelling, Eccles, Bagotstown and surrounding areas on the East Bank of Demerara stand to benefit directly and indirectly from a newly drilled well in Providence, by the end of May.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, following a visit to the well site on Wednesday, where works are ongoing. He was accompanied by Guyana Water Incorporated Chief Executive Officer Shaik Baksh and a technical team.

The minister highlighted that he has taken note of the concerns raised regarding low levels of service in some of the above-mentioned areas recently and said that once completed, the new facility will bring great relief to residents.

The well was drilled to a depth of 638 ft. by S. Jagmohan Construction Services and remaining works include the installation of a discharge line and other transmission and distribution lines, as well as construction of the pump house, fence and other ancillary works.

Minister Croal said that from all indications, works should be completed by the end of this month. He noted that the realisation of new housing schemes and increased occupancy of the existing ones have placed a burden on the current water-supply system, resulting in a reduced level of service for some customers along the East Bank corridor.

He explained that his ministry and GWI have recognised this and are finding long-term solutions to increase capacity to meet the demand and satisfactorily serve residents.

The Housing and Water Minister further posited that within another year, East Bank residents could expect overall improvement in the quality and quantity of water they receive, following the interlinking of the network.

In this regard, Baksh added that upgrades are in the pipeline for the Eccles and Covent Garden Water Treatment Plants, which will see new wells being drilled to supply these plants and increase production. Another well is also on the cards for Diamond.

The GWI CEO said the utility will continue to work in close collaboration with the ministry in an effort to expand its network, even as the housing drive intensifies.

Baksh said the new Providence well is highly productive and will supplement the Providence Number 1 well, which is not sufficient on its own for a growing population.

The Providence well station is being constructed at a sum of GYD$130M.