Pooran replaces Pollard as new white-ball captain

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Nicholas Pooran as the new white-ball captain. The left-handed batting star is set to oversee the Caribbean side’s navigation of two major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

The 26-year-old, who has played 37 One-Day Internationals and 57 Twenty20 Internationals, replaces fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard who abruptly retired from international cricket last month.

Pooran will now guide West Indies in their campaigns at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and next year’s 50-over World Cup in India, and will likely have Shai Hope as his deputy after the 28-year-old was recommended for the role as vice-captain.

“We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group,” said director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“The selection panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and was impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent.

“The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy.”

With Pollard missing through injury, Pooran led West Indies to a T20 series win over Australia in the Caribbean last year and also was at the helm of a humbling whitewash away to Pakistan last December.

Overall, he has led West Indies in eight T20s and two ODIs – both coming earlier this year in Ahmedabad when the tourists also suffered a 3-0 whitewash.

“I am truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies team,” said Pooran, who is currently plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket.

“This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together.

“To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters.”

His first task will be to lead West Indies on a three-match ODI tour of the Netherlands at month end, followed by a similar series away to Pakistan in Rawalpindi in June.

Pooran has made a stellar start to the year in the shortest format, striking four half-centuries in eight T20 innings while averaging nearly 50.

Overall, he averages 27 in T20s with a strike rate of nearly 129 and boasts an average of 40 in ODIs.

“Nicholas Pooran is a specially gifted cricketer, and the right person to take over the white ball captaincy,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

“We are confident that he will continue to climb the leadership learning curve speedily, and successfully. I appeal to all West Indies cricket stakeholders to give Nicholas the support and encouragement that he deserves.”