Ramadan focuses on perseverance, determination
Imam of Meten-Meer-Zorg (East) Masjid, Halim Khan and his wife after prayer at the Meten-Meer-Zorg (East) Masjid, at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan
MUSLIMS countrywide celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday to mark the end of Ramadan and fasting and, according to Imam of Meten-Meer-Zorg (East) Masjid, Halim Khan, during this time Allah offers forgiveness of transgressions and ease of suffering around the globe.

“The month-long fasting season of Ramadan is a sign of perseverance, patience and determination and it is believed that one good action is repaid by 10 times,” Khan told this publication.
Those who complete and follow the rules of Ramadan, he said, have harmony, prosperity, good health and peace in their own and loved ones’ lives, as those who dedicate themselves get the most success.

The Imam explained that Muslims countrywide observe this occasion by praying just after sunrise. Everyone wears new clothes, greets each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchanges sweets.

In some instances, he noted that people also give each other gifts and many partake in delicious meals.

This occasion, Khan said was very significant for Muslims as they celebrated the “festival of breaking fast.” Many also visit their family and friends for festivities.

Eid-ul-Fitr, he said is considered to be among the biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims and is considered to be a day dedicated to gratitude and charity.

Staff Reporter

