Squash athlete dies in Sandy Babb Street accident

SQUASH athlete Ian Mekdeci, 27, died in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Camp Ayanganna on Sunday morning.

According to a police release, Mekdeci was a passenger in motor car #PXX 4592, which was being driven by his friend, Sheik Baksh, 31, of Dowding Street, Kitty.

The other vehicle involved in the accident, motor Jeep #PTT 4136 was being driven by Roberto Narine, 37, of School Street, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The police said that around 02:15hrs on Sunday, Narine was proceeding along Vlissengen Road while Baksh was proceeding west along Sandy Babb Street.

It is alleged that on the approach at the intersection, Baksh was crossing/proceeding on the ‘green light’ but Narine failed to stop which resulted in a collision.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Baksh and Mekdeci received injuries and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by ambulance in an unconscious condition.

Mekdeci of First Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, died while receiving medical attention.

Baksh was admitted as a patient in the Emergency Unit at the hospital suffering from a broken left arm, lacerations to the head and a punctured left lung. His condition is listed as critical.

The police visited the scene of the accident and took statements from a witness. Police will be reviewing CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras.

A breathalyser test was conducted on Narine, which showed 162 per cent and 151 per cent micrograms respectively, which is way above the legal limit. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.