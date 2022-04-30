Team Mohamed’s to fund CARIFTA athletes for one year

TEAM Mohamed’s, through its principal, Azruddin Mohamed, has invested significantly in the development of the athletes who recently represented Guyana at the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Jamaica.

The contingent returned with seven medals, two of which were gold, and, to hopefully ensure they continue to represent the nation proudly, Mohamed will sponsor the athletes for one year.

Mohamed made the disclosure as he treated the athletes at his home yesterday afternoon.

The sponsorship will cover their footwear, supplements and transportation costs to attend training.

“These athletes would have done a great service to Guyana by producing some remarkable performances at these Games. I saw it important that in order for them to continue performing at these levels, an investment is made now.”

“Their only focus should be on attending school, training hard and representing Guyana and that is what we hope to do by offsetting these expenses,” Mohamed elaborated.

Additionally, Mohamed gifted Attoya Harvey, who won three medals, a token made out of pure gold.

Athletics Guyana president, Aubrey Hutson, informed the athletes that the support is an investment in their future and they should remain humble and focused.

He asked them to begin to work even harder to reap the desired success.

Fourteen athletes represented Guyana at the Games held over the Easter weekend.

Harvey lead the charge with gold (U-17 1500m), silver (U-20 3000m), and bronze (U-17 800m).

Other medallists at the three-day event were Anisha Gibbons, who won gold in the Under-20 Javelin, adding to her gold at the U-17 level two years ago; Narissa McPherson took silver in the Under-17 400m; Javon Roberts also claimed a silver in the Under-17 1500m and Adriel Austin a bronze in the Under-20 800m.